The protagonists of the press conference in CGIL: front (from left) Roberto Pisano, Antonio Cavallaro and Marco Parisi. Behind (from left) Giovanni Ambrosio and Gabriele Gilotto.

The chief prosecutor warns: “Soon it may be necessary to reduce the hours of some services such as the filing cabinet.” The president of the court: “Situation of the administrators dramatic.” The CGIL: “An assistant does the work of three people”