An exercise that involves several muscles: supra barbed, deltoid, trapezius, large dentate. It is easy to do, but you have to do it correctly

Per side raises we mean a lateral elevation with an external rotation of the arm a 90 degrees. The movement takes place in two stages: lateral lift in which the deltoid is activated and the extra-rotation of the humerus involving the rotator cuff, important muscles that function as stabilizers for the shoulder. The exercise is done with the elastic and unlike the dumbbell work the muscle contraction has the point of maximum intensity at the end. It is a basic movement in a training program if you want to get the chest open, the back straight, correct the “stuffed” posture of the shoulders.

how to do side raises — Start in an upright position, feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, arms at your sides, elastic gripped and placed under the soles of the feet, head straight and looking forward. Contracting the abdominals raises the arms slightly bent sideways up to the height of the shoulders then rotates the arms outwards bringing the wrist in line with the elbow. Bring your arms back to your sides, return to the starting position and reverse the movement. You do 3 serie and 12 repetitions.

ADVANCED LEVEL — Do you want to increase the difficulty? Instead of 90-degree elbows, keep your arms straight by increasing the resistance of the elastic, the number of sets and reps. Results? If the goal is to achieve perfect shoulders within four to six weeks, train consistently at least three times a week. The work done with the elastic in extra-rotation focuses on upper back, corrects posture, opens the chest. A good postural attitude works wonders: it makes you look taller, does not hunch, gives character to the walk. With this exercise, the pectoral also opens naturally, without external help, making the breasts gain centimeters.