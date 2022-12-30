Home News Ivrea, inaugurated a Unicef ​​baby pit stop at Palazzo Giusiana
Ivrea, inaugurated a Unicef ​​baby pit stop at Palazzo Giusiana

Ivrea, inaugurated a Unicef ​​baby pit stop at Palazzo Giusiana

The Unicef ​​Baby Pit Stop has been inaugurated in Palazzo Giusiana, a protected environment in which mothers can feel at ease in breastfeeding their baby or changing the diaper. The Baby Pit Stop (Bps) is one of the initiatives carried out by Unicef ​​to guarantee the rights enshrined in the International Convention on the Rights of Children and Adolescents, and is part of the Unicef ​​Hospitals & Communities program friends of children “and provides for the setting up areas equipped to welcome mothers who want to breastfeed their children when they are away from home. The space was created by the Soroptimist club of Ivrea (video by Barbara Torra)

