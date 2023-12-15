Home » Ixè survey: Only M5s is growing
News

Ixè survey: Only M5s is growing

by admin
Ixè survey: Only M5s is growing

Ixè poll, all the main parties are declining.

Only M5s grows. Trust in government is at its lowest

Among the six political forces most voted for by voters, the Five Star Movement is the only one to gain in the polls in the last forty days. This is the photograph taken from the Ixè survey. In a general retreat that is thickening the ranks of the undecided, given at 41.2%, the M5S gains 0.7%, rising to 17.6 […]

Read more ↣ : Ixè poll, all the main parties are declining. Only M5s grows. Trust in the government at its lowest – Il Fatto Quotidiano

This article is published in Il Fatto Quotidiano, Politics, Surveys and tagged politics by Le Notizie Online. This is his permanent link.

See also  Africa to the rescue of Western democracies - Patrick Gathara

You may also like

The number of deaths in Gaza increased to...

Where is my refund? IRS clarifies on tax...

Night shift approved from 7:00 pm and 100%...

RhinoArtisan, a new plug-in for Rhino for jewelry...

D1 Lonato J8: facing Gbohloe-su, Unisport’s reaction is...

These three states will deliver economic stimuli before...

Putin suddenly has to answer question from doppelgänger...

In a rural area between Tauramena and Monterrey,...

Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Why did Kuomintang Vice...

Vivendi appeals, no emergency suspension requested. Title on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy