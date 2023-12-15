Ixè survey: Only M5s is growing

Ixè poll, all the main parties are declining. Only M5s grows. Trust in government is at its lowest Among the six political forces most voted for by voters, the Five Star Movement is the only one to gain in the polls in the last forty days. This is the photograph taken from the Ixè survey. In a general retreat that is thickening the ranks of the undecided, given at 41.2%, the M5S gains 0.7%, rising to 17.6 […]

