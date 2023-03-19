Home News Jacket blocked tires – mountain biker fell fatally
Jacket blocked tires – mountain biker fell fatally

Jacket blocked tires – mountain biker fell fatally

According to the Tyrol State Police Headquarters, the accident was caused around 3.30 p.m. by a jacket hanging on the handlebars, which was pulled in between the suspension fork and tire while driving and blocked them. The Romanian, who was traveling without a helmet, subsequently hit her head on the road.

The rescue workers tried in vain to resuscitate the 48-year-old. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident. The woman had been traveling with a 55-year-old Romanian.

