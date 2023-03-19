Having mice in your home can be a serious problem that requires immediate attention. These small rodents can pose a threat to health and hygiene in the home, as well as being annoying and frightening for many.

Mice have nocturnal habitswhich means they are more active at night and tend to live in hidden places. Therefore, you may have a rat infestation in your home without one never seen one. In nature, these animals often feed on grains, seeds, nuts, fruits and vegetablesBut if they can’t find their favorite foods, these omnivores will eat just about anything, including debris, paper, garbage, and pet food. In extreme cases, they are even able to eat their own feces, although it is not a practice they prefer.

Although they seem harmless, rats and mice can pose a serious risk to our health, besides causing damage to our home or workplace.

Diseases transmitted by mice

Per to prevent the risk of contracting rodent-borne diseases, it is important to know the ways these diseases are spread. The urine is one of the main sources of contagion and can lead to transmission of diseases such as salmonella, leptospirosis, Weil’s disease and hantavirus. However, there are many other dangerous diseases that can be transmitted by rodents that are important to know about avoid their spread.

The first step to tackling the mice problem in your home is identify their presence. There are in fact, some indications that suggest their presence in the house.

How to notice you have mice in the house

The appearance of rats or mice in a house can be caused by different conditions that attract these rodents, including the presence of stored food, heat, flavors and accumulation of waste. Here’s how to notice.

Rumori strange and incessant in the house, especially at night.

and incessant in the house, especially at night. Excrement of mice on the floor or in drawers.

of mice on the floor or in drawers. Stains and marks of scratches on the furniture and on the walls.

and on the walls. Signs of bites or tears on food bags or boxes

If you suspect mice in your home, it’s important act quickly. These rodents can reproduce very quickly, leading to even more infestation large and difficult to manage.

Where do mice enter a house from?

Mice can enter a house through small openings such as cracks, crevices and holes in walls, foundationsin broken windowsin poorly sealed doorsin the ventilation ductsin pipes and drainage systems, in openings for electrical cables, in openings for water pipes and at other entry points. Plus, mice can too climb walls and outside pipes to reach the tops of buildings, such as ceilings, roofs and eaves, to find an entry point.

Avoid the presence of mice in the house

One of the most effective ways to avoid the presence of mice in the house is to maintain hygiene and cleanliness of the environment domestic. There are some measures that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of mice entering your home, such as traps or the laying of natural repellents.

Store food well: To prevent the presence of mice in the house, it is advisable to store foods such as cereals and nuts in hermetically sealed containers and carefully seal all cracks and crevices that could facilitate rodent access and nesting. An effective home remedy to deter mice is the ammoniawhile they are commercially available sound devicesi which can be unpleasant for these animals.

However, using rat poison can be dangerous, especially if there are children or pets in the house. An alternative solution could be to adopt mice’s natural predators, such as a cat or two, able to eliminate the plague in a short time and discourage rodents from entering the house.

How to get mice out of the house

If you discover that you have mice in your home, it’s important to take immediate steps to get rid of them. There are several options availableincluding traps, poison baits or electronic repellants.

Mouse traps

To prevent children and pets are exposed to traps and baits, it is important to keep these products under wraps. Generally the traditional snap traps are best for eliminating rodents in the home, while poison or bait stations should only be used for persistent mice and rat infestations.

The use of glue traps and live traps is often not recommended, as they can scare away rodents, increasing the risk of urine infection.

The trap should be placed on the floor against the wallso that the baited end forms a “T” with the wall, as rodents prefer run next to walls or other objects for safety.

It is also good to place them in areas where mice or rats have been seen, or where they are present nesting materials, urine and droppings, gnawed food or bite marks. They are particularly effective behind the stove and the refrigerator, in the back of closets and drawers, in attics, basements, and other areas with no regular human traffic. Obviously always being careful to place the baits out of the reach of children and pets.

Pest control

Per eradicate the presence of mice in the house been around for a while, it is advisable consult with experts who have the right skills, knowledge, tools and products to tackle the problem. It is important to keep in mind that using chemicals to drive away or kill rodents it can be dangerous for pets, so extra care should be taken if they have any.