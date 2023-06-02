Paula (27) has been suffering from Post Covid for months and can hardly move

In the attached video, a specialist in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine explains why people with a mild course of the corona virus in particular suffer from long-Covid.

Paula suffers from Post Covid. Or more precisely: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). The disease, which is mainly expressed by a severe state of exhaustion, can occur as a result of various viral infections. Since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the number of cases has increased massively.

Well-known cases are the author Margarethe Stokowski or the politician Marina Weisband. In rare cases, fatigue syndrome can also be triggered by a corona vaccination. Both the infection and the syringe can be the cause.

Paula suffers from Post Covid: “My doctor wanted to send me to a psychologist”

“My doctor wanted to send me to a psychologist,” says the 27-year-old. She later prescribed physical therapy for the student. “But that made everything a lot worse,” says Paula. The exercises were far too strenuous, and the student’s body became even weaker.

For eleven months things have been going downhill in spurts. There is no improvement in sight. Paula doesn’t have much hope either. She has joined the Not Recovered support group, which includes people who have been infected even further back than Paula’s and are also on a steady downward trend.

What Paula cannot believe: The infection itself was completely symptom-free! “I was working in a day care center at the time. We regularly tested ourselves there,” she recalls. When her result was positive, she was completely surprised. Because she had no headache, no fever, no runny nose or cough. Since she was vaccinated with Biontech, Paula concluded that the course was mild. The problems started two months later.

There are no treatment options for those affected in Hamburg

“I had severe muscle pain and no energy. I couldn’t place it at all.” When the symptoms didn’t go away, Paula went to the doctor. But neither blood count, heart ultrasound, nor MRI brought a clear result. So far, only the symptom constellation allows conclusions to be drawn about ME/CFS. Since all the factors were right for Paula, the doctors gave her the diagnosis. Only: there is nothing you can do about it. There are no treatment options and there is only one point of contact in Hamburg: the post-Covid outpatient clinic at the Asklepios-Klinik Nord.

“But it’s been full for a long time. They don’t accept anyone anymore,” says Paula. “Doctors don’t know about ME/CFS and can’t help us. We feel left alone.” That is why Paula and the other people affected by “not recovered” are now calling on politicians to put more money into research. “There were also special funds for the vaccinations. The university hospitals now need money so that research projects and drug studies can be carried out.”

“You’re getting more and more desperate”

In desperation, Paula is now trying self-medication. She has tried dietary supplements, relaxation methods and homeopathy. Nothing helped. “I’ve already spent a lot of money. It makes you more and more desperate,” says the 27-year-old. It remains to be seen whether she will ever be able to resume her studies. At the moment Paula can’t even go shopping. She can’t climb the five floors from the top floor apartment she lives in down to the street. Without her roommate she would be lost. The mental stress – after eleven months of exhaustion with no prospect of improvement, it is really there.

You can read the whole article at mopo.de. There you will find out what the Berlin doctor Carmen Scheibenbogen says about the case and whether there is hope for a drug soon.