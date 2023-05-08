“With this diagnosis, he could be out for 20 days. It will depend on monitoring”

Raphael Leo can he recover for Wednesday’s Euroderby first leg? The Numero Diez portal contacted Dr Danilo Casali, expert in muscle injury prevention in sports, to get some clarification on the AC Milan player’s problem: “Looking at the images of the match, the problem arose after his intense action started in mid-field, which ended with his fall after the goalkeeper’s tackle opponent on the ball. But despite the same fall, it does not appear that the right thigh has been the victim of forced positions that could place this injury in the box of unfortunate traumatic episodes. Leao’s injury should therefore fall under indirect injuries, in which the muscle suffers from the summation of stresses related to the activity.Specifically, the adductor muscles have an important role in flat kicking, but above all in the stabilization of the hips and pelvis in every game situation and a very fast and technical athlete implements requests “extreme” to this stabilizing function“.

But what are the recovery times? “The muscle elongation for the long adductor that hit Leao it is a medium-sized trauma, superimposable to stretching, but less serious than muscle tearing, in which the muscle cells are extensively damaged. The precise definition of the recovery times is the responsibility of the doctor who made the diagnosis, who has all the elements to evaluate the timing and actual needs after the appropriate tests. Indicatively and translating the same diagnosis released by the press into days, he could be out even 20 days, but it will depend a lot on the evolution of the picture monitored daily with the ultrasound. If after the first post-trauma images the evolution in the following days reduces the problem, this time could also be significantly reduced”.

