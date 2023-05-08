Zahar Prilepin car explosion | Info

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin announced that he was behind the wheel of his car at the time of the explosion and that the explosion occurred in the passenger seat.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Prilepin wrote on his “Telegram” channel that Aleksandar Šubin, who was in the passenger seat, was killed in the explosion.

He stated that five minutes before the explosion, his daughter got out of the car.

Prilepin adds that the terrorist attack was carried out with two mines, only one of which was activated under the passenger seat, and that he suffered a fracture of both legs, one of which was open.

Prilepin thanked everyone who supported him and prayed for him.

“I tell the demons: you will not intimidate anyone. There is a God. We will win”, concluded Prilepin.

Aleksandar Šubin is a member of the “Oplot” battalion of the Russian Guard.

(SRNA)