Players ready to upgrade in September?It is rumored that Sony will release 2 "new architecture" PS5 consoles
Technology

by admin
The picture shows the SONY PS5 console. (Photo/photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

The supply of Sony PS5 game consoles has gradually stabilized recently, and many players have started to buy them one after another. If you are still waiting and watching, you may wish to consider the next revision model! According to the breaking news, Sony has prepared a total of two new PS5 models, which will debut as soon as September.

The famous whistleblower Tom Henderson pointed out that Sony will release a PS5 console with a “new architecture” as soon as September. The appearance is almost the same as that of the current generation. Will the specific performance of the old model be upgraded? No further news.

Many players are concerned about when the more powerful PS5 Pro will be launched? Tom Henderson gave a clear time point for the fourth quarter of 2024, emphasizing that he has 100% confidence in breaking the news. It is currently under development, and it is expected that the development tools will be handed over to the first-party game production team in the next few months. Third-party teams will also be available at the end of the year to customize new games for PS5 Pro.

In addition to the PS5 host, Tom Henderson also revealed that Sony will choose to release the Q Lite handheld in the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating that it is not a successor to the PSV, but more like a PS5 accessory that can stream at 1080p and 60fps Playing, the whole is more like a DualSense remote control with a big screen.

