Man degrades a work of sexual connotation in Tokyo Palace in Paris

Paris (EFE) suiza Miriam Cahn «Fuck Abstraction», qthat she had been accused of being pedopornographic.

The French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, confirmed the attack and herself went to the well-known exhibition hall. “This is a direct attack on freedomlack of expression,” said Abdul Malak.

According to Radio France, the suspect is 80 years old and was initially detained by the museum’s private security and then handed over to the police. The alleged assailant sprayed the work with several streams of burgundy paint.

The octogenarian, without a criminal record, has been formally accused of “degrading an exposed cultural asset”, for which he risks up to seven years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros.

The piece, seen by more than 450,000 people, had already been the subject of controversy last March, when the Association of Lawyers for Children and a far-right deputy from the National Association, Caroline Parmentier, led a campaign not to exhibit it.

They even filed an appeal before the Court to remove it from the museum on the grounds that it constitutes “serious damage to the best interests of children”, but the Paris Administrative Court dismissed it.

The work, which pretends to be a denunciation of the massacres committed in the city of Butcha during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, represents the silhouette of a corpulent man, without a face, who imposes fellatio on a fragile victim, kneeling and with his hands tied. To the back.

“These works are very harsh, it is true, but their intention is to denounce the horrors of war,” the minister added. EFE