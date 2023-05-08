Falls from the Gran Sasso, yet another tragedy: an expert mountaineer dies

Tragedy on the Gran Sasso, to give the alarm to other skiers who witnessed the accident

Yet another tragedy in the mountains: he was descending on mountaineering skis and was on the Gran Sasso, on the Corno Grande, along the Bissolat channeli, at an altitude of 2,700 metres, when for reasons yet to be ascertained, an expert skier lost control of his skis and slipped into the gully.

To warn others skiers who witnessed the accident. The technicians of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Abruzzo arrived on site immediately, with the doctor on duty, who reached the man at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Unfortunately the doctor could do nothing but ascertain the death of the ski mountaineer.

The victim is Fabio Racanella, 52 years old, mountaineering instructor from Orvieto, connoisseur of the mountains and member of Cai. The body was transferred by Alpine Rescue technicians to the morgue of the Teramo hospital. The Carabinieri of Teramo are investigating.

