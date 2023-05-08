Charity auction Distillerie Berta, raised 30 thousand euros – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 07 – 30 thousand euros have been raised, which will be donated to Libera, at the Berta Libera TuttƏ charity auction organized by Distillerie Berta in collaboration with Sotheby’s in Mombaruzzo (Asti). Twenty works by the artist Adriano Attus have been sold, including the hand-painted bottle of Berta “Elisi” grappa in Mathusalem format by the artist for 4,000 euros. The proceeds will be entirely donated to the Amunì di Libera project, to support the reintegration process for young people and girls subjected to criminal proceedings.



The Berta Libera TuttƏ auction was made possible thanks to the work of Distillerie Berta, Libera, Adriano Attus, Sotheby’s and the Pavesio e Associati with Negri-Clementi law firm. (HANDLE).

