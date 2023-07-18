Home » Reggina, we will continue the judicial process against exclusion from B – Calcio
by admin
Reggina will continue its battle for the recognition of its rights and readmission to the National Serie B Championship, 2023/2024 in the courts of ordinary justice. This is what the Amaranth Company communicated a little while ago, announcing the continuation of the judicial process. “We have learned with bitterness – it is written in the press release – the decision of the Guarantee Board which rejected our appeal against the exclusion of Reggina from the Serie B championship. In acknowledging the decision of the sporting authority, we reiterate the conviction of be in the full right sanctioned by the justice of the State to be admitted to the tournament that we won on the field and with respect for the rules”.


“In line with the path taken up to now we will continue – it is reiterated – in the judicial process, confident that the final outcome of this justice claim will honor the commitment shown up to now by the Company and by the fans who are arguing”.

