New voting points in Neiva

Through the Electoral Monitoring Committee, the implementation of five new voting points and the appointment of three magistrates by the National Electoral Council were announced, with the aim of ensuring transparency and the correct development of the local elections that will be carried out. next October 29.

In a meeting held at the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Mayor Muñoz Calderón headed the Electoral Monitoring Committee, where a work plan was generated in conjunction with the electoral, administrative, judicial authorities and the Public Force. The main objective is to guarantee a transparent and secure electoral process for all citizens.

Among the measures announced, the implementation of five new polling stations stands out. One of them will be located in the rural area, specifically in the town of San Antonio de Anaconia, in Vegalarga. In addition, the following places will be enabled in the urban area: ‘Gabino Charry’ Educational Institution, ‘José Martí’ Educational Institution, ‘Agustín Codazzi’ Educational Institution and the main headquarters of the ‘Juan de Cabrera’ Educational Institution. These new voting points seek to facilitate citizen access to voting places and promote greater participation in the electoral process.

On the other hand, a Tribunal of Electoral Guarantees and Surveillance has been appointed, made up of three magistrates of the National Electoral Council. This court will be responsible for supervising and ensuring transparency in the development of the elections, guaranteeing compliance with electoral regulations and the protection of voters’ rights.

The objective is to provide citizens with a reliable and safe environment to exercise their right to vote.

With these actions, the Electoral Monitoring Committee and the competent authorities seek to guarantee transparency, legality and the active participation of all citizens in the local elections of Neiva.

