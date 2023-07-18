Honduran Defender Denil Maldonado Shines for LAFC: A Key Piece in Their Postseason Quest

Title: Honduran Defender Denil Maldonado Shines Bright for LAFC in MLS

Subtitle: Maldonado’s Outstanding Performance Puts Him on Track for Permanent Contract with Los Angeles FC

In Los Angeles, the exceptional campaign by Honduran defender Denil Maldonado at LAFC, the current MLS champion and Concacaf runner-up, has garnered high praise. The 25-year-old center-back has cemented his position as a key player for Steve Cherundolo’s team, featuring prominently in the last 13 games before the month-long hiatus the league has taken until August 20.

Having previously captained Motagua and served as an alternate for the National Team, Maldonado is now the leader of the Los Angeles defensive zone, which ranks as the third-best in the entire US championship. The team has only conceded 25 goals in 23 games, positioning them as the second-most effective defense in their conference.

Before the league’s ‘summer break,’ Maldonado made 18 appearances in the MLS, starting in 17 of them, accumulating 1490 minutes of play, and scoring one goal. He also recorded 5 yellow cards, committed 15 fouls, received 8 fouls, and maintained an impressive 87% effectiveness in correct passes. Additionally, he featured in three games during the Concacaf Champions League, including the finals against León.

Despite his intention to represent Honduras in the Gold Cup, Maldonado’s decision to stay at LAFC has worked out well for him. It is important to note that the Honduran is currently on loan until the end of the season, aiming to convince the club to make his signing permanent.

Since the opening leg of the ‘Concachampions’ on May 31, Maldonado has remained active and pivotal for LAFC. Although the team has faced three wins, three draws, and seven losses during this period, it is worth highlighting that in most of these matches, they did not have their usual FIFA date starters.

Collaborating with various defenders, such as Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Long, Mamadou Mbacke, and Ilie Sánchez, Maldonado has emerged as the consistent starter in the Los Angeles defense. His impressive performances have endeared him to the LAFC fans, who acknowledge his impeccable defensive interceptions and applaud his dedication on the field.

While he may have made occasional mistakes, as any footballer would, Maldonado has maintained a commendable rhythm of play, continuously defending the goal of the reigning American League champions, LAFC, one of the most rapidly growing teams in recent years.

With 11 games and two more months of activity remaining, Maldonado has an opportunity to secure a permanent contract with Los Angeles FC. Undoubtedly, Maldonado has become an invaluable asset for the team, proving himself to be their defensive pillar and playing a vital role in their quest to secure a postseason spot.

Sources: LAFC.

