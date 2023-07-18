Home » Taurisano (Lecce), a 2-year-old boy drowns in the swimming pool of the family villa
World

Taurisano (Lecce), a 2-year-old boy drowns in the swimming pool of the family villa

by admin

ansa

Tragedy in Taurisano, in the province of Lecce, where a bambino is two years old drowned in the pool of the family villa. The little boy, who was with his mother and grandmother, would have gone away without the two women realizing it. It was her grandmother who discovered the body in the water. A 118 ambulance arrived immediately on the spot but the child was already dead.

The child, therefore, would have escaped the control of relatives. The police have started an investigation into the accident.

See also  Moscow, explosions on the Belgorod bridge: two dead and traffic interrupted

You may also like

Udinese transfer market – Walace wants Brazil /...

How Horvat Čagalj from Big Brother looks today...

Bad experiences of Serbs from vacations in Albania...

Big Freedia, review of Central City en Mondo...

Israel has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

Australian Sailor Rescued After Three Months Adrift in...

Why the Crimean Bridge has become a military...

Adherence to socialism and no content to subvert...

Putin among the hawks, forced to relieve pressure...

died 15 years old, the same age serious

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy