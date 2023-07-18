Taurisano (Lecce), a 2-year-old boy drowns in the swimming pool of the family villa

ansa

Tragedy in Taurisano, in the province of Lecce, where a bambino is two years old drowned in the pool of the family villa. The little boy, who was with his mother and grandmother, would have gone away without the two women realizing it. It was her grandmother who discovered the body in the water. A 118 ambulance arrived immediately on the spot but the child was already dead.

The child, therefore, would have escaped the control of relatives. The police have started an investigation into the accident.

