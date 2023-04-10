Home Sports They learn faster than boys, praises the head coach of the female hockey player
Sports

They learn faster than boys, praises the head coach of the female hockey player

by admin

He knows a lot about how different the world can be in the women’s hockey team compared to the men’s. The head coach of the Czech women’s ice hockey team, Dušan Andrašovský, also talks about this topic in the program Příklep on Sport.cz. “When you convince the girls that what you want from them, what you want to teach them, is right, that it will help them, then they follow you and do everything at one hundred percent and learn faster than the boys,” she describes in the hockey study at the request of moderator Honza Homolka.

See also  Six great exes tell the story of the super Milan of 2002/07: "Yes, we were fine together"

You may also like

La Rochelle beats Saracens without shaking and goes...

NBA, Rudy Gobert out nel Play-in LA Lakers...

Cummings has 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6...

Cyclist Wurf ran a half-marathon in the evening...

Benevento, the coach Stellone – Calcio has resigned

Tennis: Thiem convinces at the start in Monte...

«He has a garbage can instead of a...

The 2022 China Basketball Hall of Fame Enrollment...

LeBron, Lakers hold 7th best odds to win...

Marseille concedes a draw in Lorient and loses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy