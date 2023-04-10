He knows a lot about how different the world can be in the women’s hockey team compared to the men’s. The head coach of the Czech women’s ice hockey team, Dušan Andrašovský, also talks about this topic in the program Příklep on Sport.cz. “When you convince the girls that what you want from them, what you want to teach them, is right, that it will help them, then they follow you and do everything at one hundred percent and learn faster than the boys,” she describes in the hockey study at the request of moderator Honza Homolka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

