VOGHERA

The shot of the Vogherese at the top of group A of Excellence is clearly visible from the numbers packaged by the Rossoneri formation. The leadership in the standings, with a three-point lead over Pavia, 5 over Club Milano and 7 over Oltrepo, stems from a remarkable continuity of performance. La Voghe has so far played 14 championship matches, winning 10, with 3 draws and only one defeat. The only knockout dates back to 24 September, in the early evening match on the Verbano field, when Voghe surrendered 2-0.

Useful streak

After that misstep, the formation of mister Giacomotti lined up a series, still open, of 8 wins and 2 draws, which projected Voghe to first place. In this sequence of positive results, the data relating to goals conceded emerges, which are 4 in 10 matches, confirming a defensive impermeability that is becoming the trademark of the Rossoneri team. Looking at the offensive numbers, it can be seen that Voghe has scored 20 goals in the last 10 games, with an average of 2 goals per game. The primacy therefore stems from the solidity of the group, which is accompanied by effective offensive productivity, considering that the Rossoneri attack is the fourth most prolific in the tournament with 25 goals scored. In the last match, won with Club Milano, Voghe was able to draw on the ability to capitalize on dead balls.

«We have a lot of players who are good at hitting headers, but sometimes it happens that we don’t hit set pieces well. In Sunday’s match, we were excellent in executing and hitting the ball in the header first with Galimberti and then with Riceputi», underlined the Rossoneri coach Massimo Giacomotti. Both for Galimberti, a constantly growing central defender, and for Riceputi, it was the second goal in the league. The credit for the two goals must undoubtedly be shared with Castellano, who took charge of both set pieces, from which the two goals resulted. The success with Club Milano, obtained in the 92nd minute, with the team reduced to ten due to Selmi’s red light, reinvigorated the conviction of Voghe, who want to conquer the winter title, three days from the halfway point. «We have faced many tough matches, against strong teams, and certainly these positive results give us a lot of awareness. At the same time, however, we have to keep our feet on the ground, with the utmost humility, because there are no easy games in this championship», warned Giacomotti. —

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI