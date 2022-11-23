New York – It was the evening of June 15, 2021, and the American delegation had just arrived from Brussels to Geneva, for the awaited summit between President Biden and his Russian rival Putin. Declared objective: to try to clarify the friction between the two former superpowers, for a “reset” of relations after the electoral interference of Moscow in the era Trumpaimed at avoiding the inclined plane that seemed to lead ineluctably towards unknown tensions from the end of the Cold War.