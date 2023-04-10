Home World here is the program for the week
World

here is the program for the week

by admin
here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 9.00pm – F1 Manager 22 with mallet
  • Tuesday 21:00 – Ghostwire: Tokyo con ThorX360
  • Wednesday 21:00 – Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened con Sonakin
  • Thursday 21:00 – No Man’s Sky – Interceptor update con Prophet_Vader
  • Friday 9.00pm – Minecraft Legends con ThorX360
  • Sunday 10amXbox & Coffee

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

See also  Regeni's parents in the EU Parliament: "Concrete facts to have justice, just sell weapons to Egypt"

You may also like

the armed confrontation between the police and the...

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms the disputed defense...

Sam Davies, critic of his album Atzilut (2023)

Beautiful Easter Monday, but the smell of smoke...

The BBC has complained about the “government-funded publication”...

Interview with Messura for “Frágil” (2023)

Macron back from China: “Europe must reduce its...

‘Israel was our original home and Palestinians happened...

High school students give up the class trip...

Shooting in Kentucky, five dead and 8 injured,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy