Home » Apple Watch has a wonderful patent, the camera is hidden on the back of the watch, it can directly take pictures and generate 3D avatars- Qooah
Technology

Apple Watch has a wonderful patent, the camera is hidden on the back of the watch, it can directly take pictures and generate 3D avatars- Qooah

by admin
Apple Watch has a wonderful patent, the camera is hidden on the back of the watch, it can directly take pictures and generate 3D avatars- Qooah

Recently, in the list announced by the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO), Apple has obtained a new technology patent for Apple Watch, revealing some of the designer’s whimsy.

The patent description introduces a strange application scenario, that is, Apple plans to equip the back of the Apple Watch with a lens that allows the wearer to take a Face ID image. Captured images can be used for 2D/3D avatars used in Apple Watch, Apple AR/VR headsets.

Patently Apple also showed us the patent-related design sketches, and learned that the lens can not only shoot faces to generate virtual avatars. The Apple Watch can also act as a controller for communicating with each other in virtual environments.

In the future, Apple will embed more sensors in the Apple Watch to capture the wearer’s facial features, eye features, fingerprints and other biometric information, and even recognize the user’s eye gaze, air gestures, voice commands and click gestures. Humanized and convenient The input method makes life more “intelligent”.

See also  M1/M2 Mac Sudden Wi-Fi Connection Problems: Apple Has Began Testing Patch | XFastest News

You may also like

Fun multiplayer hit currently available for free

Greentech Index: What is the traffic turnaround? definition

That’s behind Amazon’s star shop

Qualcomm confirms Snapdragon Tech Summit will be held...

2. June 2023

Android 14 opens the BatteryManager API, the phone...

Rock am Ring Live Stream: Free broadcast on...

Sustainable tires made from dandelion: natural rubber instead...

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming, Qualcomm will...

Cool boxes for cars, camping & Co. with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy