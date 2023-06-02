Home » Impagnetiello’s mother: “My son is a monster, I ask forgiveness from Giulia Tramontano’s family”
Impagnetiello’s mother: “My son is a monster, I ask forgiveness from Giulia Tramontano’s family”

Impagnetiello’s mother: “My son is a monster, I ask forgiveness from Giulia Tramontano’s family”

Milan – “My son is a monster”, the dramatic affirmation of Alessandro’s mother in tears. The mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old barman who confessed to murdering his partner Giulia Tramontano in the seventh month of pregnancy, in an interview with Rai1’s ‘La vita in Direct’. “I dare not imagine Giulia’s family members. I don’t want to imagine it… Mother Loredana is a fantastic person. I ask her forgiveness, as a mother, but I don’t know what to do. I ask her… Look!

