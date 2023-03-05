The Jagua is a timber tree with edible fruits. Used in rituals and temporary tattoos by the Embera Indians. Its fruit has medicinal properties and works as a sunscreen.

Embera facial and body painting is linked to their conception of the world, it is one of the most important manifestations of their culture, it represents and communicates social attitudes that are generated from the individual towards the community and vice versa. It is through painting that the individual identifies and is accepted on a daily basis and through which the jaibaná communicate with the world of spirits.

The application is made with wooden sticks in the shape of a fork with one to four prongs. The pigment is embedded in the outer layer of the skin, remaining indelible until it is naturally exfoliated -when the skin renews itself- after 10 or 12 days.

For the Emberá del Río (Dobida) facial and body painting is common for men and women, while for the Eyabida (Emberá de Montaña), only facial painting is usual, especially for women.

Face paint generally occupies the lower half of the face, from the upper lip downwards; the body is made with stripes of black dye on the legs, arms and torso, the white spaces are used for geometric designs.

Painting can be related to particular contexts or outside of them, when it is used to hide from spirits or ward off illnesses; in general they are used for:

Protect yourself from evil spirits (jai) and diseases.

Give strength to babies and young people.

Hiding from spirits after a funeral.

Scare the spirits.

Curing illnesses: upset stomach, skin conditions.

Promote positive states of mind to young people and widows.

Specify dialect: Eyabida (Mountain People) and Dobida (River People).

Identify.

Embellecerse.

Express moods.

fall in love

Communicate with the spirits.

Ritual investitures (jaibaná).