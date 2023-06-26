Jail for 8 possible members of “Los Menores de Villa Rosario”

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge with functions of control of guarantees to send eight people to jail and two more were imposed a measure restricting their freedom in their residence.

The defendants, apparently, would be responsible for carrying out thefts in the form of robbery, accompanied by extortion of various merchants, stores, passers-by, daily payments, beverage and food delivery vehicles, among others.

Thanks to information provided by a human source, the complaints of at least 10 victims, interviews and videos from security cameras show that those captured were allegedly engaged in these activities.

Likewise, it was possible to establish that this organization had its criminal activities in the neighborhoods of Villa del Rosario, Villa Castro, Pescaito, Las Manuelitas, Los Cocos and the Cola de Caballo invasion of Valledupar (Cesar). Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office verified that a large part of the defendants record notes for crimes related to criminal activities from 2014 to date.

During the search proceedings carried out in various sectors of the capital of Cesar, the authorities seized a firearm, ammunition for it, a cell phone and 35 million pesos in cash.

In addition, the 10 defendants were captured by servers of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), in coordination with agents of the Sipol and the Sijín of the National Police and members of the Army.

These people are accused of being members of the criminal group ‘Los Menores del Villa del Rosario’. Is about: Jairo Luis Julio Marriaga, aka Grey, Juan Alberto Pacheco Sarmiento, aka Juanchito, Andrés Felipe Julio Marriaga, aka Pipecito, Esneider Enrique Conde Toro, aka El Burro, Olman Enrique Palomino Cardenas, aka Cabezón or Kike, Luis Diego Pineda Rojas, aka Bolsa e Peo, Carlos Andrés Cadena Rangel, alias Tuteca and Fabian Enrique Vanegas Contreras, alias Mononasar.

A prosecutor attached to the Cesar section, charged them with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, in a heterogeneous contest, aggravated qualified theft and extortion.

In the case of Alba León Díaz and Eliecer David Cataño Fragozo, although they were captured during the same procedure, their prosecution was brought forward due to their alleged responsibility for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms or ammunition.

