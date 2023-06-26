Home » Jail for 8 possible members of “Los Menores de Villa Rosario”
News

Jail for 8 possible members of “Los Menores de Villa Rosario”

by admin
Jail for 8 possible members of “Los Menores de Villa Rosario”

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge with functions of control of guarantees to send eight people to jail and two more were imposed a measure restricting their freedom in their residence.

The defendants, apparently, would be responsible for carrying out thefts in the form of robbery, accompanied by extortion of various merchants, stores, passers-by, daily payments, beverage and food delivery vehicles, among others.

Thanks to information provided by a human source, the complaints of at least 10 victims, interviews and videos from security cameras show that those captured were allegedly engaged in these activities.

Likewise, it was possible to establish that this organization had its criminal activities in the neighborhoods of Villa del Rosario, Villa Castro, Pescaito, Las Manuelitas, Los Cocos and the Cola de Caballo invasion of Valledupar (Cesar). Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office verified that a large part of the defendants record notes for crimes related to criminal activities from 2014 to date.

During the search proceedings carried out in various sectors of the capital of Cesar, the authorities seized a firearm, ammunition for it, a cell phone and 35 million pesos in cash.

In addition, the 10 defendants were captured by servers of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), in coordination with agents of the Sipol and the Sijín of the National Police and members of the Army.

These people are accused of being members of the criminal group ‘Los Menores del Villa del Rosario’. Is about: Jairo Luis Julio Marriaga, aka Grey, Juan Alberto Pacheco Sarmiento, aka Juanchito, Andrés Felipe Julio Marriaga, aka Pipecito, Esneider Enrique Conde Toro, aka El Burro, Olman Enrique Palomino Cardenas, aka Cabezón or Kike, Luis Diego Pineda Rojas, aka Bolsa e Peo, Carlos Andrés Cadena Rangel, alias Tuteca and Fabian Enrique Vanegas Contreras, alias Mononasar.

See also  From April 8, 2 new passenger trains will be added to Yongzhou Railway Station - Huasheng Online

A prosecutor attached to the Cesar section, charged them with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, in a heterogeneous contest, aggravated qualified theft and extortion.

In the case of Alba León Díaz and Eliecer David Cataño Fragozo, although they were captured during the same procedure, their prosecution was brought forward due to their alleged responsibility for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms or ammunition.

You may also like

Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night...

China announced its support to Russia

Arroceros del Cesar and La Guajira support the...

Brunetta meets the Deputy Prime Minister of North...

The deadlock on terms ends, will you get...

What happens to the Valley?

Ricoclaun finally restarts the clown therapy activities in...

Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting...

Discrepancies in the case of the polygraph

Alpine: an American consortium buys 24% of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy