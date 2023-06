You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

June 3, 2023

Why did the new Minister of Agriculture replace the director of the Slovak Land Fund? The answer is simple. There is a large group of people who are interested in seizing the best land that is in state ownership. Ján Marosz, now former director of the Slovak Land Fund, describes how they want to do it and why this institution is extremely important.