Home » Joe Biden closed the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until 2025
News

Joe Biden closed the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until 2025

by admin
Joe Biden closed the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until 2025

The repercussions of this agreement, led by Joe Biden

The measure suspends the debt ceiling for the next two years, until after the November 2024 presidential elections. Specifically, it suspends the current debt limit of $31.4 trillion until January 1, 2025.

In return, the agreement reached over the weekend between the White House and the Republicans of the Lower House contemplates, among others, caps on spending on programs financed by Congress in areas such as health, education, justice or environmental protection.

At the same time, it cuts part of the new funds earmarked for the Public estate to reassign them to items that are not defense and contemplates the resumption of payments by university students of the debt they have accumulated.

Under that pact, non-defense spending will stay the same in fiscal year 2024 and increase 1% in fiscal year 2025.

Likewise, it tightens the work requirements to access social benefits, such as food stamps, and rescinds 28,000 million unspent dollars that had been assigned to aid programs against the pandemic.

In trend: Mary Luz Herrán, the first love of Gustavo Petro

The approval of the agreement in Congress and the subsequent signing of the president was crucial so that the country did not default on its public debt, after the debt ceiling was reached last January, the legal limit to the money that the United States. The US can borrow to meet its commitments.

See also  Bassetti: "We need even more restrictions on the Green Pass: it should only be issued to vaccinated people or to those who have had Covid"

You may also like

A forgotten tunnel was rediscovered during the renovation...

Mayara participates in the work of a parliamentary...

Construction of the Huila Science Center is postponed

Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the...

India is able to determine the “cause” of...

New attempt or farewell – what will become...

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of...

Exchange of blows between China and the USA:...

Chung Cheong-rae, Standing Chairperson Enduring… “If Kim Jin-pyo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy