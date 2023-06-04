Buffon’s tears after Parma’s elimination in the Serie B playoffs – Corriere TV

Goalless draw al Tardini of Parma but is the Cagliari to rejoice: the 0-0 away in fact rewards the Sardinians in the playoff final given the 3-2 of the first leg. An intense and balanced match with a goal disallowed by Lapadula in the first half, while it was the hosts who came close to scoring in the second half which would have earned them qualification: Bonny was unlucky first and then Zanimacchia hit the crossbar. In the final, a very special occasion for Luvumbo. At the end of the game Buffonwho did not play due to a muscle problem from the first leg, broke down in tears at the certainty of the failure to return to Serie A (video Dazn).