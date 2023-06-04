Home » Buffon’s tears after Parma’s elimination in the Serie B playoffs – Corriere TV
Sports

Buffon’s tears after Parma’s elimination in the Serie B playoffs – Corriere TV

by admin
Buffon’s tears after Parma’s elimination in the Serie B playoffs – Corriere TV

Goalless draw al Tardini of Parma but is the Cagliari to rejoice: the 0-0 away in fact rewards the Sardinians in the playoff final given the 3-2 of the first leg. An intense and balanced match with a goal disallowed by Lapadula in the first half, while it was the hosts who came close to scoring in the second half which would have earned them qualification: Bonny was unlucky first and then Zanimacchia hit the crossbar. In the final, a very special occasion for Luvumbo. At the end of the game Buffonwho did not play due to a muscle problem from the first leg, broke down in tears at the certainty of the failure to return to Serie A (video Dazn).

June 4, 2023 – Updated June 4, 2023, 11:27 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Osasuna of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

You may also like

Jinan Licheng No. 2 Middle School women’s football...

Thierry Neuville wins the Sardinia Rally

French Open: Ofner takes on the role of...

Karim Benzema: How do Real Madrid prepare for...

City Go League 2023 Liuzhou Tournament kicks off...

Karim Benzema: Five-time Champions League winner to leave...

investigation opened following the attack on a journalist

Bucks, for the coaching staff agreement with Terry...

EURO | Land and refuel! An adventurous flight...

2023 BWF Thailand Open final: He Bingjiao lost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy