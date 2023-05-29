Home » Japan announces launch of North Korean satellite
News

Japan announces launch of North Korean satellite

by admin
Japan announces launch of North Korean satellite

North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch what it calls a “satellite” in the coming weeks, the Japanese coast guard said Monday.

Japanese authorities believe the launch will involve a ballistic missile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office said on Twitter, referring to a “ballistic missile that (Pyongyang) describes as a satellite.”

Pyongyang informed the Japanese coast guard that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, which will land in the waters of the Yellow Sea, East China Sea or east of the Philippine island of Luzon, it said. A coast guard spokesman told AFP.

The prime minister’s office tweeted that Kishida issued instructions “regarding North Korea’s notification of the launch of a ballistic missile it describes as a satellite.”

He called for gathering intelligence, remaining vigilant and coordinating closely with allies such as the United States and South Korea, the tweet added.

Pyongyang has intensified its missile launches in recent months, some of which have activated emergency systems in parts of Japan.

Seoul and Tokyo have worked to mend their historically tense relations, including more cooperation in the face of North Korean military threats.

See also  Khartoum Water Authority announces that the Jabal Awlia water station has been out of service

You may also like

Isa Barzizza, Totò’s muse – Sardinia has died

“Yaya” has returned to the Beijing Zoo and...

State communicators received training in the institutional area

Roglic won his first Giro d’Italia

Giro: Mattarella crowns Roglic, “spectacular day” – Cycling

Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan before the...

Huila in the great Mercado Campesino

After almost 40 years, the trial of a...

China Cyberspace Administration cracks down on self-media “chaos”,...

Commercial vehicles in Lahore targeted by thieves and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy