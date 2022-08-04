The accident last night after 11.30 pm in Bergantino, province of Rovigo. The victim is Mattia Guarnieri, 36, maintenance technician of the place. A 28-year-old from Farra di Soligo who was driving the car and another passenger were injured

FARRA DI SOLIGO. A 28-year-old young man from Farra di Soligo, SV, was injured last night in an accident in Bergantino (Rovigo), in via Garibaldi, a provincial road. The causes of the accident are not clear, based on an initial reconstruction the car in which the three friends were traveling would have gone off the road without interference from other vehicles.

Mattia Guarnieri, 36, maintenance technician of the place, lost his life in the accident. The farrese who was driving and a 35-year-old from Melara were not seriously injured, both of whom were transported to the Rovigo hospital. The carabinieri of the company of Castelmassa, the Suem and the firefighters intervened on the spot.