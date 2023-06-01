Jared Carver named CEO of Converse

Jared Carverformer veteran executive of Converseand, will take the helm of the footwear company starting tomorrow June 1st, about a week after the parent company Nike Inc. revealed several changes in its management team.

Carver takes the place of Scott Uzzell as president and CEO of Converse after Uzzell was named vice president and general manager of Nike for North America. Carver has worked for more than a decade at Converse and has served as GM for North America for the past four years. Other roles he has held at Converse include Vice President and General Manager of Global Digital Direct, Vice President of Strategy and Director of Strategy and Corporate Development for European Business.

Converse’s new CEO will report directly to the president and CEO of Nike Inc. John Donahoe.