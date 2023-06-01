Home » Jared Carver named CEO of Converse
News

Jared Carver named CEO of Converse

by admin
Jared Carver named CEO of Converse

Jared Carverformer veteran executive of Converseand, will take the helm of the footwear company starting tomorrow June 1st, about a week after the parent company Nike Inc. revealed several changes in its management team.

Carver takes the place of Scott Uzzell as president and CEO of Converse after Uzzell was named vice president and general manager of Nike for North America. Carver has worked for more than a decade at Converse and has served as GM for North America for the past four years. Other roles he has held at Converse include Vice President and General Manager of Global Digital Direct, Vice President of Strategy and Director of Strategy and Corporate Development for European Business.

Converse’s new CEO will report directly to the president and CEO of Nike Inc. John Donahoe.

See also  Cyclist found lifeless in a ditch on the west road

You may also like

Pay Attention to Early Warning, Reasonable Travel, Safe...

Eighteen year old killed in the station, a...

an appeal from the WHO Regional Director for...

7-year-old boy would have been abused by classmates

Giulia Tramontano’s boyfriend confessed – Campania

Taiwan’s obesity rate is 45% higher than Japan’s...

They will denounce the driver for assaulting a...

Jilin Province: Celebrate “June 1” and enjoy childhood

NetApp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.20, Revenue Beats...

Ukraine: 3 killed, including two children, and 14...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy