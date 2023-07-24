Home » Javera Miranda obtains a silver medal in the Ibero-American Karate
Javera Miranda obtains a silver medal in the Ibero-American Karate

Javiera Miranda added her first Ibero-American medal in her sports career. Photo taken from Facebook.

Javiera Miranda obtained the silver medal in the XI Ibero-American Karate Championship that was held in the Municipality of Adeje, Canary Islands, south of Tenerife – Spain.

The member countries of the Ibero-American Community of Nations participated in this event and competed in kata and kumite.

The cuencana was presented in the Senior category. In the final of Kumite -55 kg she succumbed to the Colombian Geraldine Peña. The bronze medals went to the Spanish Ruth Lorenzo and Patricia Gutiérrez.

Well, firstly grateful to God and then to all the people who have always supported me, it goes without saying that it was a very nice experience since it was my first time participating in this event and what better than taking this medal.

Ecuador also added bronze medals with Katya Hidalgo in Senior Kumite +68 kg; and Emanole Ayala in Kumite Sub 21 -60 kg and -67 kg. In Senior Kata, Cristina Orbe’s silver medal stood out.

