THE HOMICIDES DO NOT STOP

Colombian society is highly concerned about the advance of crime in the country, which is causing permanent anxiety in the well-being of families, because they can no longer go out to the streets or rural areas in peace, because at any moment they are subject to robberies and thefts. Every day the media broadcast these news about murder cases that are more frequent. In the case of Huila, there are one or two homicides every day. Sometimes three occur. If we supposedly averaged two, we can infer that in the month there are 60 murders. If this trend continues, there are more than seven hundred and twenty murders in Huilense territory annually.

We do not want to create panic with this mathematical exercise. We simply want to analyze the true reality that we are experiencing in our homeland. That is the x-ray that is also presented throughout the country. It is very sad that we cannot live in peace, nor enjoy the true peace that we long for. Insecurity is growing more and more. That is the perception that the public has. Criminal gangs are the order of the day, even if the authorities provide us with statistics on the unwavering fight they are developing to counteract them. We are witnesses of the actions of the Military Forces and the Public Force. Unfortunately the national government, with its actions, is weakening them. That laxity that exists with crime discourages its members.

Similarly, the failed policy of Total Peace has become a government illusion, which, in the mentality of Colombian society, is a failure. The advance of criminal organizations in some Colombian territories, where Huila, does not escape this scourge, is increasing every time. The facts so prove it. The first Colombian president, in his speech to open the new sessions of the Congress of the Republic, was branded a liar and booed in full plenary, when he stated in some parts of his speech, the issue of peace and erroneously that the intensity of the armed conflict in the country had decreased. We have a reality that cannot be hidden. In some regions of the country, massacres and selective assassinations of social leaders have increased, along with forced displacement, daily blockages on the roads, recruitment of minors, kidnappings, ticketing, vaccinations, citizen insecurity, drug trafficking, corruption, and we can continue stating that the rise of crime and narco-terrorist organizations are our daily bread. The same opposition raised serious questions about his management and distorted parts of the content of his speech. Society cannot be fooled. More tangible strategies are needed in terms of security and the fight against drug trafficking. They must be translated into public policies and concrete actions that are measurable.