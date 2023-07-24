An experience of listening and deep sensory immersion in the atmosphere of the woods, a connection with nature that increases well-being, reduces stress, strengthens the immune system and encourages relaxation: this is the practice of forest bathing in Garda Trentino, or “shinrin yoku”, one of the strongest trends in natural wellness.

The benefits are due to the better oxygenation, but also to the effect of the monoterpenes, the aromatic substances released by the leaves of the trees, and of the phytoncides, the essential oils present in the wood.

Family-friendly Forest Bathing in Garda Trentino

Beech and spruce trees are rich in it, the trees that mostly populate the woods that surround the entire Comano valley, in Garda Trentino. The perfect place for a rejuvenating “forest bath”, also suitable to practice with

The whole family

Little explorers will be fascinated by the sensation of entering a “mysterious” place that alternates bright and magical areas with darker and more intriguing ones, which will surely bring to their memory the background of many fables and tales. It will be curious to pay attention to the colours, sounds and smells of the forest, touch the bark of the trees and hug them for a recharge of energy.

In Garda Trentino, “family forest bathing” can be practiced in the centuries-old park of the Terme di Comano – alone or in the company of the expert operators of the spa – or in the woods in Val d’Algone, on Monte Casale, towards Cima Sèra, in Val Lomasona, rich in biodiversity, walking without haste, synchronizing your breath with your steps and pausing for moments of conscious meditation to savor an immediate and profound sense of peace and calm. Among the foliage, you will also glimpse the numerous small villages that dot the Comano area and intertwine historical charm, artistic-cultural heritage and scenic beauty.

But that’s not all: the practice of “shinrin yoku” in Garda Trentino is also proposed in an unusual key: “Mediterranean”. Thanks to the Garda Trentino Experience “Forest Bathing”, participants are guided to immerse themselves in a “bath” among olive trees and holm oaks – in the Tennese area, between Comano and Lake Garda – breathing in the breeze that smells of the south.

And this is just one of the Garda Trentino Experiences, a series of proposals aimed at guests of all ages, to get to know the area from every point of view: landscape, natural, culinary, sporting and historical-artistic. Adults and children can thus have fun or relax by taking advantage of the many outdoor activities, available until October, such as:

Trekking in Val d’Algone, along the paths at the foot of the Dolomites

A walk together with the operators of the Adamello Brenta Natural Park to discover the history and the geological and naturalistic peculiarities of one of the most pristine corners of Trentino. Particular attention to one of its oldest inhabitants: a monumental beech.

Stargazing, eyes fixed on the stars

Near the town of Ledro, in the Pur area, away from lights and noise, this Experience accompanies the exploration of the solar system. Accessible to all, including families with children and people with disabilities, it includes not only a night visit, with guided observation of the sky with the naked eye, but also astronomical observation with a telescope.

The world of mountain pastures, from milk… to snacks

An experience suitable for the whole family to discover a typical malga, a pasture at high altitude, where the cows “move” in the summer to fill up on good and fragrant grass. Here, visitors will be able to taste fresh milk, cheeses, butter and ricotta, genuine and tasty like they used to be.

