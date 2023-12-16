Home » Premier League-Kullu passes and shoots Richarlison scores ten-man Tottenham 2-0 Nottingham Forest-Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

Tottenham Defeats Nottingham Forest 2-0 in Premier League Match

In a thrilling match in the 17th round of the Premier League, Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest despite being reduced to ten men after Bissouma was sent off for a dangerous challenge. Richarlison and Kullu were the heroes of the match as they both scored to secure the win for Tottenham.

The first half saw Richarlison scoring with a header just before the stoppage time, giving Tottenham the lead. In the second half, Kullu extended the lead with a brilliant volley from a tight angle, leaving the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper with no chance to save.

The match also saw some controversy when Neco Williams made a pass from the right and Ilanga scored, only for the VAR to intervene and rule the goal out for offside.

The game took a turn for the worse for Tottenham when Bissouma was shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Yates, but after a VAR intervention, the decision was overturned, and Bissouma was shown a red card instead.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Tottenham held strong and Vicario made a crucial save in the 85th minute to deny Nottingham Forest a goal, securing the clean sheet and the victory for his team.

At the end of the game, Tottenham emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The win takes them higher up the Premier League table, and the team will be hoping to carry this momentum into the upcoming fixtures.

