Actor Liu Yuning Addresses Controversy Over New Drama, Relies on Fans for Support

Liu Yuning Responds to Controversy Over New Drama, Affirms Fan Support

Beijing, 2023-12-16 19:56 – In an exclusive interview with the Movie Channel, actor Liu Yuning addressed the controversy surrounding his new drama “One Thought.” Despite the negative reception, Liu Yuning expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans, stating that they provide him with the necessary security to continue his career.

During the interview, Liu Yuning acknowledged that he cannot completely disregard negative reviews but emphasized his commitment to proving himself through his actions. He attributed his ability to cope with the criticism to his habit of communicating directly with fans and netizens through live broadcasts, where he finds the encouragement needed to persevere in the industry.

“I have to have some control,” Liu Yuning stated, referring to the need to focus on his acting career rather than expending energy on addressing controversies. He expressed his belief in the importance of turning negative experiences into positive opportunities, enabling him to pursue the roles he desires and showcase his abilities to a wider audience.

Liu Yuning’s dedication to his craft and his appreciation for his fan base has been evident throughout his career, and his response to the recent controversy further exemplifies his resilience in the face of adversity.

The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sohu, which serves as an information publishing platform and provides information storage space services.