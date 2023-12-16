The cold wave ends and a new round of stronger cold air continues to lower the temperature_Oriental Fortune Network

The cold wave has ended and a new round of stronger cold air continues to lower temperatures

The afternoon of the 16th was supposed to be the warmest time of the day, but in most parts of the country, the temperature was “bleak” with sub-zero temperatures in the north and freezing temperatures in the south. Many areas, including southern Zhejiang, western and northern Fujian, southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, northern Guangdong, northern Guangxi, western and southern Guizhou, and northeastern Yunnan, saw temperature drops exceeding 20℃.

Among the big cities, Guiyang had the most severe temperature drop, reaching 20.2℃. Places like Fuzhou, Guangzhou, and Nanning also experienced cooling rates exceeding 15°C. Even lower temperatures are expected, with Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, and Jinan experiencing temperatures reaching new lows in the coming days.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 18th to the 20th, there will be a strong cold air affecting the central and eastern regions from north to south, with temperatures dropping by 4 to 8°C, and even more in some areas. Overall, the next 7 days will see significantly lower temperatures than normal, and snow is expected in many places along the Yangtze River.

For friends in the south, the cold wave brought snow to many areas, and it is expected to bring continued rainy and snowy weather in the south in the next three days. Most areas will experience rain and snow from west to east, with sleet or snow in the Jianghuai River and Huaihe River areas. Residents are advised to be on guard against possible disasters caused by freezing rain.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue for the next week, with a new wave of stronger cold air on the horizon. Everyone is advised to take precautions and stay warm during this extended period of low temperatures.

