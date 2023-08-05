JD.com Supports Zhuozhou Book Merchants with Special Event and Logistics Assistance

JD.com Launches “Come on Zhuozhou Bookstore” Event to Support Flood-Affected Book Merchants in Zhuozhou

August 5, 2023 – In the aftermath of heavy rainfall causing flooding in Zhuozhou, Hebei, many publishing institutions and book companies have experienced significant losses. To aid the struggling book merchants in the area and assist them in resuming operations, JD.com has launched a special book sale event titled “Come on Zhuozhou Bookstore”. The event aims to minimize losses by reducing or exempting operating expenses and providing special logistics supply chain support measures.

JD.com’s initiative has garnered the support of various book merchants, including Zhongtu.com, Unread, Times Chinese, Jiwen Tianxia, ​​Xinhuanet’s official flagship store, Beijing Yingdian Books franchise store, Baxter.com Books franchise store, Times Blue Books franchise stores, Liucai Cloud Book Specialty Stores, and many more. These merchants have received support from JD.com to take inventory of books that can be sold normally and have conducted special book sales activities and refueling packages. Consumers can show their support by searching for “refueling Zhuozhou Bookstore” on JD.com’s platform and placing orders.

To further aid small and medium-sized book merchants, JD.com is offering assistance in opening stores. They have established quick entry channels for individual merchants and introduced a “0 yuan trial operation” for new merchants. This initiative allows more disaster-stricken book merchants to quickly set up stores on JD.com and receive support in establishing operations.

In addition to these measures, JD Logistics has opened up over 50,000 square meters of storage resources in more than 10 warehouses located in Langfang, Shijiazhuang, Beijing, and other surrounding areas for the disaster-stricken merchants. This enables affected merchants to quickly transfer and divide their inventory among nearby warehouses. JD.com is also reducing or exempting door-to-door delivery fees, storage fees, and other related costs to minimize losses for the book merchants. Furthermore, in anticipation of the August book peak, JD Logistics is offering door-to-door pick-up services from the warehouses, providing merchants with a rich and flexible combination of warehouse sources and express service providers to stabilize stocking and facilitate quick delivery.

As a vital carrier of culture, the book publishing industry holds immense significance. The situation in Zhuozhou’s book warehouses has deeply affected countless readers. JD.com, being an important sales platform for books, remains committed to providing assistance to book merchants affected by the disaster. Their aim is to ensure that more books from Zhuozhou can enter the market and help these merchants overcome the current difficulties they face.

