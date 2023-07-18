JEP recognizes the river as a victim of the armed conflict

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (SPJ) credited for the first time to a river, the Caucaas a victim of the armed conflict in Colombia, for the thousands of corpses that were thrown into it and that have not yet been recovered.

The body created by the peace agreement with the FARC considered this Monday that this river, which crosses the west of the country from north to south, was affected by these events, both its waters and the species that inhabit it and the relationship of dozens of ethnic communities with nature.

The decision was made based on the petition presented by the Afro-Colombian Community Councils of northern Cauca, who pointed out the effects that the river has suffered due to its use “as a mass grave, the use of mercury for illegal mining and the dumping of chemicals” by illegal armed groups, said the JEP it’s a statement.

