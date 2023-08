Written on his t-shirt was Jesus is my God, my Lord, my King. “And my judge, that’s still missing,” added the 36-year-old, who had to answer for serious damage to property, degradation of religious teachings and incitement to hatred in the regional court in Wels. Born in Romania, he had put up graffiti in numerous communities from Wels to Linz, in which he described Muslims and homosexuals as sinners, for example.

