JetBlue Expands Low-Cost Flights to Puerto Rico with New Routes

JetBlue Expands Service to Puerto Rico with New Routes

Thursday marked a momentous occasion for JetBlue as the airline officially launched its new service between the Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan. In addition, JetBlue also commenced service between the Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Florida and the Rafael Hernández International Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla.

This is the first time both flights have landed on the island, providing more low-cost, high-quality flight options for travelers heading to Puerto Rico. JetBlue currently operates flights in San Juan, Aguadilla, and Ponce, with an average of 37 departures from Puerto Rico per day. The addition of the Raleigh service now brings the total number of cities JetBlue serves in Puerto Rico and the United States and the Caribbean to 12.

JetBlue is furthering its focus on San Juan as a key city. With the introduction of the new route to Raleigh, the airline now offers nonstop service between San Juan and a total of 12 destinations, providing an average of 31 daily departures from San Juan.

For travelers interested in taking the Raleigh-San Juan route, the following schedule is currently in place:

RDU-SJU Flight #2929

– Departure: 8:55 a.m.

– Arrival: 12:34 p.m.

SJU-RDU Flight #2930

– Departure: 1:45 p.m.

– Arrival: 5:22 p.m.

JetBlue’s expansion doesn’t stop there. The airline is excited to launch its new service in Aguadilla, offering customers a new option for a route with limited competition. With the addition of the Tampa route, JetBlue aims to operate up to five daily departures from Aguadilla in 2023.

For those planning to fly between Tampa and Aguadilla, here is the current schedule:

TPA-BQN Flight #2768

– Departure: 11:59 a.m.

– Arrival: 3:00 p.m.

BQN-TPA Flight #2769

– Departure: 3:45 p.m.

– Arrival: 6:40 p.m.

Customers looking to book their flights directly through jetblue.com can take advantage of the best and lowest fares available. Booking through JetBlue’s website also grants access to all fare options, as well as exclusive promotions and offers not found on other platforms. Furthermore, travelers will have the option to receive double TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling, making their travel experience even more rewarding. Additional benefits include seat reservations and upgrades to Even More® Space seats, round-the-clock customer service, and more.

JetBlue’s commitment to expanding its service to Puerto Rico highlights the airline’s dedication to providing exceptional travel options to its customers. With these new routes, travelers can look forward to even more opportunities to explore the beauty and charm of Puerto Rico.

