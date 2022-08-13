Home News Jewels to let everyone know The Municipality hires “ciceroni”
Garda Museum, public notice for visits and workshops for schools and families Particular attention to the archaeological section and Olivetti exhibitions

Vincenzo Iorio

12 August 2022

IVREA

A public notice to select museum education operators. After the stop imposed by the Covid pandemic, the Municipality intends to relaunch the activities at the Garda museum aimed at schools and families for the period from September this year to August 2024. These are occasional collaborative assignments that can be carried out by individuals and associations.

The first area of ​​action is that aimed at schools: guided visits to the archaeological collection of Garda, to the archaeological sites of the city, to the collection Between Gothic and Renaissance and to the related monuments in the urban fabric of Ivrea. Not only that, the Municipality aims at educational workshops for schools of all levels both for permanent collections and for impromptu exhibitions. The second area of ​​action is aimed at children, families and adults with paths and activities also designed for people with disabilities. The selected proposals will be included in school catalogs and published on the museum’s website.

«Our museum with its permanent collections and exhibitions linked to the Olivetti project and Culture in Responsible Business – explains the councilor for Culture Costanza Casali – is a great heritage to be exploited. It represents an important part of the territory’s identity to be passed on to the new generations ».

The remuneration for the services may be a maximum of 50 euros per hour net. Occasional services or the assignment of the occasional service will be carried out on the basis of requests received from schools or from the museum service for activities for children, families and adults, and therefore will have an episodic character and without bond of subordination. The activities must be carried out in presence; however, in the event that new waves of pandemics impose restrictions, the museum service may request the activation of online itineraries and activities.

Candidates must be in possession of a university degree related to the archaeological or historical-artistic field and have proven experience in museum teaching or organization and management of educational and creative artistic activities at state or local public museums (the teaching experience in a school setting will not be considered).

Each interested party must apply with a maximum of four projects in the school environment and children and families. The projects will be evaluated with the assignment of a score. Participants whose score exceeds 60 points will be included in the museum’s proposals to schools for the school year 2022-2023. Applications must be sent by 12 noon on 19 August, by certified e-mail to [email protected] to. it. Clarifications or information relating to the procedure can be requested by contacting Rup, Paola Mantovani, at the following e-mail address [email protected] no later than August 17th. –

