Jhonny Rivera recounted a situation where logistics and fans almost left him grimace

Jhonny Rivera, a famous singer from Pereira, is undoubtedly a key figure in the popular genre in Colombia. Thanks to his talent, he has managed to conquer the hearts of millions of fans, who follow him on several of the digital platforms where he is present.

The affection and closeness that Jhonny shows towards his fans is remarkable, and before his concerts, he strives to please them by giving away photos or autographs. However, this gesture has led to dangerous situations due to the enthusiastic crowds that gather at such moments, just as he experienced during his concert in Popayán.

It turns out that, recently, the 49-year-old singer has shared through a story with his more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, the concern for his physical integrity due to these “dangerous” encounters with his followers.

On several occasions, his life has been in danger, and on one occasion his precious smile design was even affected.

“Two particularly alarming incidents have occurred. Once, in Madrid, a follower hugged me with such force that when I tried to free myself I ended up falling backwards and hitting a monitor, which caused me to lose a tooth while I kept singing on the ground,” the Pereiran shared initially.

After this blow, Jhonny Rivera revealed that another show of affection in the capital of Antioquia ended up taking its toll on him after the logical reaction of a logistician to “protect” him from the outburst of a follower.

“Also in Medellín, another fan hugged me without letting go, which caused us both to fall to the ground. While logistics staff do their jobs, they can act abruptly at times, and people mistake staff members for fans,” he added.

Despite these incidents, Jhonny Rivera seems to never tire of showing his love and appreciation for his followers, to whom he owes himself, although as he has stressed on several occasions, it is important to maintain security in his presentations.

The Pereiran is one of the popular music singers who continues to fill places and reap success. As has been seen in more than one post on his social networks, Jhonny Rivera is one of the most beloved and respected figures on the Colombian music scene.

Jhonny Rivera denounced a terrible punch at a concert

Since he began his musical career in 2004, Jhonny Rivera has established himself as one of the best-known exponents of so-called “popular music” in the country. The Risaraldense remains active launching productions or performing live throughout Colombia, and with the rise of social networks he has been very active in them, either to show his best moments or to expose unfortunate situations.

The artist spoke about a situation related to his concerts in his Instagram stories, shortly before he made public his relationship with Jenny López, which has caused reactions both for and against on social networks.

As Jhonny Rivera explained, he had a presentation in the municipality of Carmen de Apicalá (Tolima), in which everything went well and the audience sang his songs wildly. But when they left the stage and went to the bus, the singer spoke that “there was a situation that had never happened to us. Never”. One that clouded what had been a great night so far:

“We were leaving for the bus, when I see that a ‘guy’ puts out his fist and holds it, he put it on my photographer and grabbed to insult us. I stay cold, what happened here?’ and my photographer didn’t react or anything, he just got on the bus (…) we didn’t understand what happened. They say that he is a councilor, ”the singer noted. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

