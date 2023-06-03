Jiangmen City’s 2023 Legislative Work Conference Held to Escort High-quality Development with High-quality Legislation_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Bi Songjie, Correspondent/Ou Zhihong, Wu Qingping) On June 1, the Jiangmen City 2023 Legislative Work Conference was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, summarized the city’s legislative work last year, deployed and implemented this year’s legislative tasks and planned the next stage of legislative work, and escorted Jiangmen’s high-quality development with high-quality legislation. Yi Zhongqiang, deputy secretary and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Cuowang Lamu, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, gave a speech on the legislative work of the government. Zhong Jun, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, conveyed the message Director Zhao Leji’s speech during his investigation in Guangdong and the spirit of the Provincial Legislative Work Conference will be used to deploy this year’s legislative work.

In 2022, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress will further promote scientific, democratic, and law-based legislation, and continue to promote the high-quality development of legislation. Reviewed and passed “Jiangmen City Gate Building Number Plate Management Regulations”, “Jiangmen City Overseas Chinese Hometown Cantonese Cuisine Inheritance and Development Regulations” and other “small cuts” and “distinctive” local regulations, the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Jianghai Grassroots Legislative Contact Point Work It has been fully affirmed by the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress.

Yi Zhongqiang pointed out that we must always adhere to the leadership of the party, firmly grasp the correct political direction of legislation, and specifically achieve “four profound understandings”: deeply understand the highest political principle of the party’s leadership in legislative work, and earnestly improve our political standing; deeply understand The important guiding ideology of the party’s leadership in legislative work, insisting on guiding the legislative work with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law; deeply understanding the goals and tasks of the era of the party’s leadership in legislative work, and conscientiously implementing the goals and tasks made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Major strategic deployment and arrangements; a deep understanding of the leading body of the party leading the legislative work, and continuous improvement of the working mechanism for the party committee to lead the local legislative work. Yi Zhongqiang emphasized that we must always uphold the supremacy of the people and practice people’s democracy in the whole process of legislation, specifically from the “four focuses”: focus on what the masses call and discuss, and timely include matters of concern to the people in the legislative agenda; Focus on the dominant position of deputies, and give full play to the main role of deputies to the National People’s Congress in legislation; focus on improving the system and mechanism to ensure that the people are the masters of the country; focus on the construction of grassroots legislative contact points, and give full play to the “through train” role of the people’s will to the national legislature. Yi Zhongqiang emphasized that it is necessary to always adhere to the overall situation of serving the center and escort Jiangmen’s high-quality development with high-quality legislation. Local characteristics; combined with the work deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, to help reform, development and stability of the overall situation; combined with the new tasks and new requirements of local legislation in the new era, insist on advancing with the times, keeping upright and innovating.