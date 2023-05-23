Jiangsu’s ecological environment continues to improve, and its biodiversity continues to “thicken”

May 22 is the International Day for Biodiversity, and this year’s theme is “From Agreement to Partnership: Restoring Biodiversity”. In recent years, thanks to the continuous efforts of various localities and departments, Jiangsu’s ecological environment has continued to improve, more and more wild animals and plants have appeared in Jiangsu, and Jiangsu’s biodiversity has continued to “increase”.

Zhou Haiqi, a citizen of Wuxi, is a bird-watching enthusiast. In February this year, he observed a chaffinch he had never seen before in a mountain forest, and quickly recorded it with his camera. Zhou Haiqi said that the bird was very small, perhaps only a few dozen centimeters in size. He consulted the authoritative people in the nature observation group and searched on the Internet. It turned out that it was called a chaffinch.

The range of activities of chaffinches is distributed from Europe, North Africa to West Asia. This is the first time that chaffinches have been recorded in Jiangsu. Recently, a team from Nanjing Agricultural University discovered a naturally growing southern yew population at the southern foot of Zijin Mountain, with a total of 975 plants. This is by far the largest population of southern yew naturally regenerated in urban forests in my country. The appearance of a group of wild animals and plants such as chaffinches and southern yews is a vivid portrayal of the continuous improvement of Jiangsu’s ecological environment.

In recent years, Jiangsu has focused on the three key words of “protection”, “expansion” and “transformation”, actively exploring the path of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Our province took the lead in issuing the “Regional Plan for Ecological Space Management and Control” in the country, demarcating 22.49% of the province’s land area as an ecological space management and control area for strict protection; and implementing major projects for the protection and restoration of important ecosystems, and vigorously promoting mountains, rivers, forests, fields and lakes Grassland integrated protection and system management, innovatively carry out the construction of ecological security buffer zone and ecological island test area, design 38 key nodes, provide good places and ecological passages for biological habitat, reproduction, and migration. Up to now, a total of 6,903 species have been recorded in the province, and the biodiversity has continued to “increase”.

The protection of ecological diversity is also inseparable from public participation. Over the past few days, a variety of themed promotional activities have been held across the province. The 2023 Jiangsu “International Biodiversity Day” theme publicity event was held in Lianyungang on the 19th. During the event, seven places including Qidong City and Funing County were awarded provincial-level ecological civilization construction demonstration zones. Biodiversity enthusiasts and volunteer representatives received gifts “Atlas of Key Animal and Plant Conservation Species in Jiangsu Province”.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation·Media News Center reporter/Wang Peng, Zheng Wei, Zhang Binwei, Li Mingyang, Xu Xiao, Li Xuan, Zhang He, Li Yang, Zhang Zhongxuan, Lianyun, Hong Kong, Taifeng, Dongtai, Suqian, Taizhou, Jinhu, and Jurong editor/Hu Chao)

(Editors in charge: Li Jingye, Tang Lulu)