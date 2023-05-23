Home » Total War: Pharaoh Official Announcement- Total War: Pharaoh
Creative Assembly and Sega have announced Total War: Pharaoh, the latest game in the iconic strategy game series and a historical return to the franchise.

In Total War: Pharaoh, the pharaoh is dead. Egypt, Canaan, and the Hittite empires were all calling for new leaders. It’s up to you to answer that call and become the new leader. At launch, eight faction leaders will choose from a roster of different units to take to battle.

In the campaign, you will not only face the people of ancient Egypt, but also natural disasters and foreign invaders. Even in the heat of battle, sudden weather changes can occur, changing the way you play and strategize.

Another new feature this time around is the campaign customization mechanic, which will allow you to change a range of things, including starting locations, resources, and the likelihood of natural disasters.

Total War: Pharaoh launches this October, and you can pre-order it now on the Epic Games Store or via Steam. Pre-ordering gives you early access to the game, the Gods Heads Cosmetic Pack, and the Heart of Shardana Cosmetic Pack. For more information, check out the Ideas Sessions FAQ here.

