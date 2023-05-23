the poignant unpublished revelation of Paola Barale

Paola Barale made an exclusive revelation about her new health condition at 56, that of menopause, in an exclusive published by the weekly Chi. Let’s find out in detail what she said.

Paola Barale celebrated her 56th birthday on April 28 and is about to publish a new book entitled It’s not the end of the world, out May 23. In the new novel, she tackles, among many things, a theme that is particularly close to her heart and which for many still represents a taboo: the menopause. The showgirl and presenter had publicly addressed the same topic last January, speaking about it in a completely open and calm way.

“I went through menopause early, at 41. But I’m not decrepit: I’m still very active”, he had previously confessed the Barale. Then, again, in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the showgirl had also specified that the “Menopause is not a disease, it’s a change”. Subsequently, the woman explained that he has decided to tell his experience also in the new book to make the world understand that menopause is, quite simply “a stage in life”.

Give hers various storiesreleased in several interviews, the showgirl and presenter had admitted that she had not experienced, at least initially, a particularly simple moment: “At first, it was effecting for me to see sanitary pads on supermarket shelves, or to open the bathroom cabinet and realize they weren’t there because I no longer needed them. For a while, I felt a bit lost. Also because it was a unexpected thing”.

Paola Barale: the unexpected revelation, the menopause and the discovery of the doctor

In the last interview released for the weekly Chiin sight of his new bookclarified: “One day I opened the fridge, took a sip of milk. Delicious. And only later did I realize that the expiration date on the bottle was the day before. This is the perfect metaphor for menopause, a due appointment (eh , there are no more appointments than once)”.

Then, again, he added to explain better: “It means that we women remain as good as a bottle of milk fresh from the fridge even after certain deadlines”. Here it comes too the revelation about how she found out she went through menopause at 42. “And, as I tell at the beginning of my book, I found out thanks to a text message from my doctor that arrived on my phone as I entered Machu Picchu, Peru”.

