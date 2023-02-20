Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau takes three measures to comprehensively improve the quality and ability of the team



In order to further improve the level of team management and enhance the image of the team, the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County has adopted three measures to further improve the overall quality of the urban management law enforcement team, and strive to build a law enforcement team that is politically reliable, professionally sophisticated, and trusted by the masses.

1. Strengthen political learning and improve political quality. Make full use of the new platform of the party branch of the comprehensive administrative law enforcement team, strictly implement the “three meetings and one lesson”, theme party day, organization life meeting and other internal party systems, and lead all team members to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the party’s second The ten spirits, adhere to the focus on party building around the center, do a good job in party building to promote business, continue to explore and practice the “party building +” work model, organically combine branch standardization construction with business work, and promote urban management to a new level. Realize party building and urban A good situation of mutual integration and promotion of management work.

Second, strengthen business learning and improve business quality. By carrying out activities such as monthly legal training and daily learning, the law enforcement personnel will be trained on laws and regulations, management regulations and related business knowledge, so as to promote the law enforcement personnel to learn, master and apply laws and regulations, and further enhance the law enforcement ability and level of the team. Learning outcomes are effectively translated into intellectual resources that drive real-world work. Through daily learning, lead all team members to find gaps and deficiencies, solve problems, make up for shortcomings, comprehensively improve work standards, and refine the urban environment with new concepts. Taking Tianning Squadron as an example, since the beginning of this year, a total of 3 intensive trainings have been carried out, and more than 10 daily studies have been carried out.

3. Strengthen innovation leadership and improve service levels. Focusing on the goal of improving the level of urban management and optimizing the living environment, improve law enforcement methods, strengthen on-site law enforcement management, and firmly establish a people-centered law enforcement concept, so that law enforcement can be both powerful and warm. For example, in January 2023, the West-East Gas Pipeline Zhejiang Branch highly affirmed Tianning Squadron’s act of impartially enforcing the law and staying true to its original intention to eliminate hidden dangers for the people, and presented a banner. The squadrons focus on the outstanding problems and key issues that the people have strongly reported, promote “big changes” with “small cuts”, further improve the level of urban refined management, continuously optimize the urban living environment, and achieve a clean, tidy, orderly, and harmonious urban environment. Safety makes people’s life more convenient, more comfortable and better.