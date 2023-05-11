Jihad Movement: The policy of assassination by targeting buildings will not give the occupation victory

Today, Thursday, large masses of Palestinians mourned the martyrs of the Israeli bombing operation, which targeted a residential apartment in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of three martyrs from the Islamic Jihad Movement.

In a statement issued by the Jihad movement, it mourned the three martyrs, namely Ali Hassan Ghali, his brother Mahmoud Ghali, and his nephew, Muhammad Abdul-Jawad Mansour.

In its statement, it also mourned “the martyrs of the Israeli aggression from the Palestinian factions and the innocent citizens, women and children, who were raised by the missiles of Israeli hatred and terrorism.”



https://www.alghad.tv/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/تشييع-غالي.mp4

She explained that the Israeli occupation continues to target the safe in their homes and apartments with destructive, American-manufactured missiles, as the occupation planes struck again, targeting a residential building in Hamad Town in Khan Yunis, which led to the death of three martyrs and great destruction in homes, apartments and residential buildings.

The Israeli occupation army published a video of the raids on Gaza this morning.

https://www.alghad.tv/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/الجيش-الإسرائيلي-ينشر-فيديو-للغارات-على-غزة-صباح-اليوم-الخميس.mp4

Today, Thursday, the Government Information Office in Gaza said that 25 martyrs died during the Israeli aggression on Gaza, including 6 children, 4 women, and 2 elderly people, in addition to the injury of 76 citizens, including 24 children, 13 women, and 3 elderly people.

He explained that 5 buildings were completely demolished, including a total of 19 housing units, and 314 units were partially demolished, of which 28 were uninhabitable and 286 were partially damaged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

