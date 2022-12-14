Strong wind blue warning signal

It is expected that from the afternoon to the night of the 14th, the urban area, Changqing, Zhangqiu and southern mountainous areas will experience southerly winds with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and gusts of 7 to 8, and other districts and counties will experience southerly winds with an average wind force of 4 to 6 , In addition, during the day on the 15th, all districts and counties in the city will experience northerly winds with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and gusts of 6 to 7. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory issued a blue warning signal for strong winds at 11:50 on December 14, 2022, please take precautions.

Defense Guidelines:

1.The government and relevant departments shall do a good job of preventing strong winds according to their duties;

2.Close doors and windows, reinforce hoardings, scaffolding, billboards and other structures that are easily blown by the wind, properly place outdoor items that are easily affected by strong winds, and cover building materials;

3.Water operations in relevant waters and passing ships take active countermeasures, such as returning to port to avoid wind or sailing around;

4.Pedestrians should ride bicycles as little as possible, and do not stay under billboards or temporary structures when the wind blows;

5.Relevant departments and units pay attention to forest fire prevention.